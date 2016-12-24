Light rainfall forecast in next 3-4 days in Bihar

The Patna Meteorological Centre today predicted light rain across the state due to western disturbances in the next three-four days. Residents of Patna today witnessed a sunny day and an increased temperature which was registered four to two degrees Celsius above normal. According to an MeT bulletin, the maximum temperature of Patna was registered at 27.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum stood at 12.6 degrees Celsius.

“Both maximum and minimum temperature increases in the region before the advancement of western disturbances. It has reached Jammu and Kashmir and is expected to approach Bihar in the next three-four days. This may cause light rainfall which may create dense foggy weather before the sky clears,” an Met official said.

The warmth in the weather could be felt because of the increase in temperature across the state, he said adding it has been witnessed that both maximum and minimum temperatures registered two degrees Celsius above normal at most places.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to be around 27 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively in the state capital tomorrow, the official said. Met has forecast foggy/misty morning followed by clear sky later in the day in four major cities of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea.

Gaya recorded a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26.3 degrees Celsius, it said. Bhagalpur had a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and maximum of 26.6 degrees Celsius, while Purnea registered a minimum of 14.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.4 deg C. The lowest temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sabour in Bhagalpur district today, the Met office said.