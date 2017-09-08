Only in Express
  • Lifting gender barriers, Army plans to induct women into military police

Lifting gender barriers, Army plans to induct women into military police

As per the new plan the army will induct approximately 800 women in military police with an intake of 52 personnel per year, Adjutant General of the Army, Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar told reporters.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2017 7:13 pm
Indian Army, Indian army women, Women in Indian Army, Women army police officers, women in army police, women inducted in Army police, Army police and women, latest news, India news, National news Currently, women are only allowed in select areas of the armed forces, including: medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army. (File)
Related News

The Indian Army has finalised a plan to induct women into the army military police, a senior officer told PTI on Friday. The move come just two months after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said in an interview that the Army was looking at inducting women jawans and the process would start with the induction of women into military police corps.

The move is being viewed as a major step forward in bringing down gender barriers within the armed forces, as currently, women are only allowed in select areas of the army including: medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.

As per the new plan, the army will induct approximately 800 women in military police with an intake of 52 personnel per year, Adjutant General of the Army Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar told reporters.

Welcoming the decision to induct women in the army’s police force, Lieutenant General Kumar said the plan to induct women in Corps of Military Police would help in investigating allegations of gender specific crimes.

The military police has the power to police cantonments and army establishments, preventing breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war, handling prisoners of war and extending aid to civil police whenever required.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. R
    Ravi Chandran B R
    Sep 8, 2017 at 7:28 pm
    Bravo. Indian women are tough ladies. They should be trained just like men in all combat roles. In fact about 10 Battalion of lady Commandos should be raised to fight against enemy.
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 08: Latest News