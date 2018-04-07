Include life, works of JP in school syllabus: Thaawarchand Gehlot urges Javadekar

Narayan, popularly referred to as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: Express photo by R K Sharma) Narayan, popularly referred to as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: Express photo by R K Sharma)

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to include the life and works of Jayaprakash Narayan in school syllabus. Narayan, popularly referred to as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In his letter to the HRD minister, Gehlot also sought that the period of Emergency be included in school curriculums. The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment said he has received a representation in this regard from the national president of the Loktantra Senani Sangh (LSS), Kailash Soni. Soni also sought that social and political workers, who participated in the movement against the Emergency, be recognised and declared as freedom fighters.

Gehlot has also written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard. The LSS is an organisation representing political prisoners jailed during the Emergency. Loktantra Senanis fought the “second war for Independence” and restored democracy during the Emergency and demanded that their contribution should be recognised, Soni said.

