April 1, 9 am top stories: Life term for cow slaughter in Gujarat, liquor ban includes bars, restaurants, Indian beaten in Poland survives and other stories

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

Life term for killing cows, CM Vijay Rupani says want ‘vegetarian’ Gujarat

Gujarat’s Animal Preservation Bill was amended Friday to make the maximum punishment for cow slaughter life imprisonment. The amendment was passed in the assembly whilst Congress, which is in the opposition, was not present in the house. The visitors’ gallery, on the other hand, was packed with saffron-class Hindu priests. Even though Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that he was “not against any food”, he emphasised that wanted to make Gujarat “shakahari (vegetarian)”. Read more here

Supreme Court confirms: Alcohol ban on highways will include bars and restaurants

The Supreme Court on Friday confirmed that ban on liquor vends within 500 m of state and national highways will include pubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The Supreme Court also relaxed the ban in cities, towns and municipal areas with a population of 20,000 or less and said they could have alcohol vends beyond a range of 220 m and not 500 m. The bench deciding on this said if bars and restaurants were allowed to serve alcohol, it would defeat the purpose of drunken driving that the ban has to serve. Read more here

Indian national beaten in Poland survives attack: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj Friday confirmed the Indian student who was believed to have died after the brutal assault in Poland, has survived the attack. News agency PTI reported that Swaraj spoke to the Indian ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria about the assault in the Poznan city after which she gave the confirmation that the student is alive. The name of the city is being withheld by the government. Read more here

Muzaffarnagar: Principal asks 70 girls to strip to check menstruation, dismissed

Principal of a Muzaffarnagar’s government girl’s school was dismissed on Friday after she was alleged to have stripped 70 students aged between 11 and 14 years to check for signs of menstruation, after she found bloodstains in the school toilet, five days ago. The principal was also the warden of the residential facility, officials said. Read more here

Supreme Court to Subramanian Swamy on Ayodhya: Will hear it later, we thought you were party to it

The Supreme Court Friday said it would not expedite the hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, as it did not have the time to hear it “right now”. Chief Justic of India JS Khehar said he was under the wrong impression that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was a party to the petitions. Swamy had mentioned the case 10 days ago. Earlier on March 21, Justice Khehar had said he was willing to moderate the settlement between the two parties. Read more here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd