Life term for Bihar ex-MLC son Rocky Yadav in Aditya Sachdeva road rage murder case

Rocky Yadav outside the Gaya court after his conviction on Aug 31. (PTI Photo) Rocky Yadav outside the Gaya court after his conviction on Aug 31. (PTI Photo)

A Gaya district court on Wednesday handed life imprisonment to Rocky Yadav and two others in the Aditya Sachdeva road rage murder case of May 7, 2016. Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. All the accused were convicted on September 1 by the same court, five days ahead of a deadline set by the Supreme Court to conclude trial. Additional Sessions Judge-I Sachidanand Singh pronounced the sentence.

The three convicts awarded life imprisonment are Rocky Yadav, Teni and Rajesh Kumar. They were convicted under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

Rajesh, who was bodyguard of Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi, then an MLC, was sentenced to two-year imprisonment under Section 217 (public servant disobeying law to save a person from punishment). All accused were also convicted under Arms Act.

Bindi was convicted under Sections 212 (harbouring offender) and 177 (misleading magistrate to pass off murder as accident).

Read | All you need to know about the Aditya Sachdeva road rage murder case

“The prosecution had produced scientific and forensic investigations, although some witnesses had turned hostile,” Gaya public prosecutor Sartaj Ali Khan said over phone.

In December 2016, the case appeared to be floundering as Mohammad Nasir, who was driving the car in which Aditya, son of Gaya businessman Shyam Sachdeva, was travelling,, and three friends, retracted their statements. “They turned hostile, but they had not completely denied the sequence of events. This helped us, besides the forensic and other evidence that we produced in court,” said Khan.

On May 7, 2016, the Maruti Swift with Aditya and three friends and Nasir overtook the SUV of Rocky, Teni and Rajesh. Rocky overtook their car, stopped them and, following an argument shot from the back as Nasir tried to drive away. A bullet got lodged in Aditya’s neck, killing him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App