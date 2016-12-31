Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi not resigning, wants social media trolling to end

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi on Saturday greeted all ranks of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on the eve of the New Year and requested to put an end to all social media trolling over his resignation, stating that he would continue to lead Eastern Command. Bakshi also clarified that he would continue his work with full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore. He also congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat.

“I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to Gen. Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff,” he said. While extending his greetings, Lt. Gen.Bakshi also urged everyone to focus on contributing their best to the betterment of the army and nation.

Controversy erupted when Lieutenant General Bakshi, heading the Eastern Command was superseded by Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat for the top post. Speculations of his resigning started doing the rounds which were finally put to rest today.