Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit dons Army uniform

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit. (Source: ANI photo) Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit. (Source: ANI photo)

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after spending nine years in prison, on Wednesday donned his Army uniform.

The Army had earlier said that Purohit will join a unit after his release from jail but will not be given any active duty. The reinstatement will be with certain conditions, the details of which will be finalised after the Army headquarters studies the Supreme Court order on the conditional bail.

At the time of his arrest by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Purohit was working with the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence and undergoing a course in Arabic language at the Army Education Corps Training College and Centre at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. Before the course he was posted at Devlali in Nashik as part of his deputation with the SCLU. He was put under suspension after his arrest.

