Ramjas violence: LG promises action against those violating law

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today promised “strict action” against those violating law after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached him over the recent North Campus clash and alleged rape threats to a LSR student. Kejriwal met Baijal at the Raj Niwas here seeking action against the ABVP activists involved in the last week’s violence, in which few Delhi University (DU) faculty members had suffered serious injuries as well.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister, Delhi met me at Raj Niwas. Have assured him that strict immediate action will be taken against those violating law,” Baijal tweeted.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal alleged that both the BJP and the RSS-backed ABVP were involved in the “anti-national activities” across the country. He demanded the arrest of the ABVP activists involved in the North Campus assault and the alleged threats of rape to student of Lady Sri Ram College, 20-year-old Gurmeher Kaur.

“They (BJP and ABVP) send their people and make them shout anti-national slogans and beat up innocent persons,” the Delhi CM alleged.

Even in last year’s JNU incident that had set off student unrest across the country, he alleged that the ABVP members were involved in the raising of anti-national slogans.

“No one has been arrested in connection with the raising of anti-national slogans in the JNU because if police arrest the culprits, it will be revealed that the ABVP members were involved in the case,” Kejriwal alleged.

He said the alleged rape threats to Kaur was the part of a “new trend” of threats on social media. Police can easily take action against the culprits if they are willing to do so, he said.

“The BJP is doing the politics of hatred and goondaism in the country. The youth of the country have stood up against it and the country will not tolerate such politics,” Kejriwal said.

Praising the Delhi Police for registering an FIR in connection with the alleged threat to Kaur, he said strict action should be taken in the case. Asked about Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks on the issue, Kejriwal sought to remind him that he was the Union Minister (of State) for Home of the country.

“As we are in the administration, it is our responsibility to provide security to Kaur and ensure strict action in this case. I am not only the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party but also the CM of Delhi and similarly Kiren Rijju is not only a BJP leader also the home minister of the entire country,” he said.