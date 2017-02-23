LG head of Delhi verdict: SC to look into AAP govt’s appeals for setting up of constitution bench

Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, representing Delhi government told the Supreme Court that this matter has been referred to a five-judge constitution bench and the bench had “acknowledged that it is an urgent matter”. (File) Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, representing Delhi government told the Supreme Court that this matter has been referred to a five-judge constitution bench and the bench had “acknowledged that it is an urgent matter”. (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would look into the plea for early setting up of a constitution bench to hear AAP government’s appeals against the high court verdict holding LG as the administrative head of Delhi. The matter was mentioned by the Delhi government before a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar who said, “we will see whether it will come up before or after the summer vacations.”

Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, representing Delhi government, told the bench that this matter has been referred to a five-judge constitution bench and the court, while referring the matter, had “acknowledged that it is an urgent matter”.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, that the court had given them the liberty to mention the matter before the Chief Justice for early setting up of the constitution bench.