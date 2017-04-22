LG fires one bullet at me every day: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Lt Governor Anil Baijal “fires one bullet at me” every day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. This is Kejriwal’s first direct attack against Baijal since he was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31, 2016. Noting that his government tries to coordinate on various issues related to the development of the national capital, both with the Lt Governor as well as the Centre, the Delhi chief minister said “the firing” has intensified just before the MCD polls.

“We have maintained a good relationship with him (Baijal). The new LG has worked for first three months (in coordination with us). “We did not utter a word against him before the MCD elections but despite that he fires one bullet at me every day and on this, we are not speaking against him. Tell me what is our fault?” Kejriwal told PTI in an interview yesterday.

His remarks come in the wake of Baijal ordering recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP which was “splurged” on ads and cancellation of office allotment to the party which the Delhi chief minister termed as “politically motivated”. Kejriwal and former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had also been at loggerheads over the administrative control of Delhi.

“We are trying to cooperate with everybody (the Centre and the LG) so that there is development of Delhi, but the Lt Governor fires one bullet at me (every day),” Kejriwal said. He also termed the report of Shunglu Committee as “politically motivated”. The committee had pointed out “gross abuse of power” by the AAP government earlier this month. Kejriwal also attacked the BJP, claiming that is an “undemocratic and unconstitutional” party whose only intention to “topple opposition parties’ government, buy MLAs, break their parties, use the Lt Governor against them”.

