LG Electronics donates Rs 1 crore to the Armed Forces

LG Electronics India on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) welfare fund as part of its initiative to salute the soldiers’ service the country. Managing Director, LG Electronics India, Kim Ki Wan handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the ‘CRPF welfare fund’. The donation was part of the ‘#KarSalaam initiative’, dedicated to Indian soldiers, that was launched prior to Republic Day by the South Korean electronics major’s Indian subsidiary.

“LG salutes the spirit of Indian soldiers who courageously give up their lives to protect the country. Therefore, we took this initiative to bring together the citizens of India to express their gratitude to our soldiers,” Kim said.

“We welcome LG Electronics’s gesture of showing solidarity to Indian Armed Forces; this is a very special gesture by a corporate,” Singh said on the occasion. “Today, the entire nation is proud of its armed forces and response to this initiative in form of collecting good wishes for soldiers is an indication for the same. I would like to thank the people of India for extending their support to the armed forces,” he said. The home minister also thanked LG for its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The #KarSalaam initiative has been launched this year as 2017 also marks the the company’s 20th anniversary. The campaign invited the whole nation to come forward and send their wishes to the Indian Armed Forces. It also engaged the people through social media platforms and encouraged them to share their wishes on a website where more than 1,93,000 wishes written by citizens of the country were collected from all across the country.

Amit Gujral, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India, said, “We salute the spirit of our soldiers. We would like to thank people for their overwhelming response, this truly shows the spirit of India towards our armed forces”.