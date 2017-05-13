LG asks officials to expedite projects in national capital

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today inspected several ongoing projects in the national capital and directed the officials to expedite them. Baijal chaired a meeting of stakeholders to take stock of the progress and inquired about the bottlenecks. He also favoured developing multilevel parking facilities in other parts of the city as has been set up in Kamla Nagar.

“Inspected construction of Grade Separator at Rani Jhansi road with senior officers of North DMC, DJB, Revenue Deptt, Traffic Police & Rlys,” Baijal tweeted.

“Issued directions to resolve all pending issues. Officers assured to complete the work by 15th October, 2017,” he added.

Baijal also inquired about the bottlenecks from the officers due to which the project has seen a huge delay, a Raj Nivas statement said.

The LG later inspected the Multilevel Automated Car Parking at Kamla Nagar.

A presentation was made to explain the technology deployed and the salient features of the state-of-the-art facility that can house around 828 cars in an underground facility spread over seven levels, the statement said.

“The LG issued directions for its optimum utilisation with a view to decongesting the Kamla Nagar market. He further desired that lessons learnt from this project be used to develop multilevel parking facilities in other parts of city also,” the statement added.

Baijal, in a meeting last week, had also directed the three municipal corporations to explore the option of having more stack parking in the national capital.

