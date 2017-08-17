LG Anil Baijal approves pay hike for Delhi anganwadi workers

Anil Baijal (File) Anil Baijal (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to double the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. The move comes three weeks after the Delhi cabinet had decided to double the allowances of anganwadi workers and helpers in the national capital.

A cabinet decision was taken last month to raise the allowances for the workers and helpers to Rs 10,170 and Rs 5,089 respectively, Sisodia had said. The raise was awaiting Baijal’s approval. Earlier, the workers were being paid Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

“The LG has given his nod to Delhi government’s decision to double the honorarium. Thank you. However, it took 26 days (to get the approval),” Sisodia wrote in a tweet. There are around 11,000 anganwadi centres in Delhi, and each centre has a worker and a helper, a government official said.

