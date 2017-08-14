LG Anil Baijal to civic bodies: Display contact details of official responsible for upkeep of roads

Anil Baijal has asked municipal corporations to redevelop and beautify at least one market in each ward. (File Photo) Anil Baijal has asked municipal corporations to redevelop and beautify at least one market in each ward. (File Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed the city’s three municipal corporations to put up display boards on roads under their jurisdiction with contact details of the officials responsible for their maintenance. The directive was issued at a review meeting, chaired by the Lt Governor, with senior officials of the three civic bodies.

In the meeting, Baijal has also asked municipal corporations to redevelop and beautify at least one market in each ward and also incentivise shopkeepers for keeping their surroundings clean. “Had a review meeting with MCDs. All roads under them to display boards with contact details of the officer responsible for its maintenance,” the LG tweeted.

In another tweet, Baijal said, “One market in each ward to be redeveloped & beautified. Shopkeepers to be incentivised for keeping their surroundings clean.” The development comes days after the Delhi government’s Public Works Department had launched a drive to repair damaged signage and replace the faulty ones across the national capital. As part of the drive, the department will also install new road signages.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App