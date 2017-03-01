LG Anil Baijal issues directives for women’s safety in Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo)

Digitisation of data in respect of sexual offences against women for fast track investigation of FIRs is among a slew of directives issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday during a meeting of a task force on women’s safety in Delhi. He also directed setting up of a study group to analyse root causes of such offences.

“The Lt Governor has directed that a study group comprising eminent sociologists/psychologist/experts and officers be constituted to analyse root causes of offences against women in the city and recommend corrective action.

“The group shall submit its report within three months,” a Raj Bhavan statement said after a meeting of the Task Force on Women’s Safety presided by Baijal.

“Digitisation of data in respect of sexual offences against women for fast track investigation of FIRs, patrolling by PCR vans and number of phone lines for ‘100’ number be increased for greater coverage of distress calls and streamlining of systems of maintenance of lights in public places be undertaken expeditiously,” it said.

Other directives issued by the LG include expeditious implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project for better connectivity and quick data sharing.

“Exemplary deterrent action must be taken in cases of offences against women. All agencies concerned should ensure that CCTV cameras installed by them must be functional at all times. Repair and maintenance of cameras must be done regularly,” the statement said.

“Delhi Police should ensure greater visibility of policemen on roads/sensitive places and patrolling to be increased in areas with repeated complaints to serve as deterrents. Special commissioner (women safety) should work on a mandatory emergency button in all smart phones,” it added.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, the Delhi Commission for Women chairman, the principal secretary, the traffic police commissioner, the NDMC chairperson and the commissioners of the three MCDs, among others.