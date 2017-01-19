LG Anil Baijal instructs Traffic Police to decongest city’s roads

New Delhi: New Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after taking oath at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI12_31_2016_000024B) New Delhi: New Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after taking oath at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI12_31_2016_000024B)

Instructing Delhi Traffic Police and other stake holders to decongest the city’s roads, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered setting up of special task force for intelligent traffic management system in the capital and also emphasised on new uniform parking policy. The Lt Governor also directed concerned agencies to remove unauthorised parking and encroachments under flyovers and u-turns of roads and beautify them.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He called for strict action over speeding vehicles and use of mobile while driving, saying that no offenders should be spared. The instructions were issued by the LG in a high level meeting with senior officers of Traffic police, Transport department, DDA, NDMC, all three civic bodies, PWD and UTTIPEC to review the traffic management issues in Delhi.

“In the meeting, LG directed to set up task forces with concerned stake holders for uniformity in decision making and focused efforts on ground. “He also directed traffic police to identify critical bottleneck /congestion points besides taking measures to remove them. Unauthorised parking/encroachments under flyovers and u turns should be removed and the area will be fenced and beautified,” said a statement issued by the LG office.

Baijal also asked MCDs, NDMC, Transport Department to prepare ‘Uniform Parking Policy’ for the city at the earliest, saying that municipal corporations will report to the land owning agency for enforcement in respect of violations. Action should also taken for procurement and installation of red light violation detection cameras and automatic number plate reader cameras at identified locations at the earliest.

Apart from this, Lt Governor also said that traffic engineering measures should also taken up in consultation with PWD, MCDs, Transport Department and other stake holders for road safety and ease of traffic. “Strict action should also be take over speeding vehicles and use of mobile while driving. No offenders to be spared. Pedestrian safety measures should be implemented,” the statement also stated.