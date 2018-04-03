Letters of Requests issued against Nirav Modi

A special court issued Letters of Request/Rogatory in the probe against diamond merchant Nirav Modi on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The letters would be issued to Singapore and the Kingdom of Bahrain for further investigation against Modi in the Punjab National Bank fraud case in which he has been named as an absconding accused.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act said the letters would be sent to the competent authorities in the two countries with a request to “examine facts and circumstances of the case, take steps as specified in the letter of request, forward all the evidence so taken or collected to this court, assist the officers of the Enforcement Directorate to search and seizure of the properties” of Modi.

The court had issued similar letters to countries where Modi has business.

