Letter to BS Yeddyurappa legally perfect, says Manohar Parrikar

Denying any change in stand on the Mhadhei issue, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Thursday said his letter to Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was “legally perfect”, and was not aimed at gaining any political advantage in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

“As a chief minister, I can tell you that my letter is legally perfect and does not compromise on the Mhadhei issue,” he said after a cabinet meeting. He further stressed that his words were in line with the state’s stand at the tribunal hearing the water dispute.

Parrikar’s letter to Yeddyurappa had triggered a row, with Congress and AAP calling it a “political move”. Vijay Sardesai, state Agriculture Minister and BJP ally Goa Forward Party leader, has said his party will surrender the water resources portfolio if the government gives water for agriculture needs to the neighbouring state.

In his letter to BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, Parrikar had written that Goa will not oppose “in principle” sharing water with Karnataka for drinking purpose. “My letter is perfect and I have taken all interest of Goa into consideration,” Parrikar stressed.

Taking a dig at “many experts”, he said he has noted down names of journalists and NGOs offering views on the issue. Saying that they will be asked to depose in front of the tribunal, he added, “I am listing them as witnesses.”

