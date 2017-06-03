Letter from Centre ranks WB on top in MGNREGA: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a letter from Centre today ranked the state on top in work under MGNREGA scheme and blamed the BJP leadership for pulling down the state in a “baseless manner”.

“A letter from Centre today has ranked West Bengal first in ranking on 100 days’ work in the country,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat here. Training her gun on BJP, she said, despite such achievements the BJP leadership is “baselessly criticising the state whenever they come here.”

