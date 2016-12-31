Let’s unite to build an India of our dreams: President Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday urged the nation to build an India of its dreams and pledge to make the country clean and pollution free. In a message the President has said, “On the occasion of New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen in India and abroad.”

“May the New Year bring progress and prosperity to our glorious nation. Let us unite to build an India of our dreams and pledge to make our beautiful country clean and pollution free,” President Mukherjee said.