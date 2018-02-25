Let’s build ‘new India’ free of casteism and communalism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to build a “new India” which is free of casteism, communalism and corruption. The PM was addressing a massive gathering at the Lalbhai Contractor stadium here before flagging off the Surat Night Marathon, with ‘Run For New India’ as its theme.
“When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings. We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There can not be a place for corruption in this new India,” Modi said. “A country is not built by the government or administration or even politicians. A country is built by the strength of its citizens,” he said.
- Feb 25, 2018 at 10:30 pmUntouchability and Casteism are realities in Indiaa...Dont need a corporate consultant / brokers advice for that.....!!! But things are improving [Not because of BJP Pvt Ltd Company]Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 10:27 pmIndiaa got Independance on 2014. Before 2014 Indians were naked and lived in forest. Indians were looking for a Leader and prayed to god. Suddenly God appeared [Background Music]…God said your leader has born with a Dhaadi..His name is Modi...From today onwards people will call him FekuCHAN.....He will give salvation [Moksha?] to all the saints like Ambani Baba, Adani Baba, Mahandra Baba, Tata Baba, Ramdev Baba etc......FekuCHAN ki Jai. ..Reply