Let’s build India free of casteism, communalism: PM Modi

"A country is not built by the government or administration or even politicians. A country is built by the strength of its citizens," Modi said

By: PTI | Surat | Updated: February 25, 2018 9:43 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday appealed to the people to build a “new India” which is free of casteism, communalism and corruption. The prime minister was addressing a massive gathering at the Lalbhai Contractor stadium here before flagging off the Surat Night Marathon, with ‘Run For New India’ as its theme.

“When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings. We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There can not be a place for corruption in this new India,” Modi said. “A country is not built by the government or administration or even politicians. A country is built by the strength of its citizens,” he said.

