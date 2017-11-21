Jammu-Kashmir: Three Pakistani LeT terrorists killed in Handwara

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants neutralised in Mogam area of handwara in north kashmir (representational photo) Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants neutralised in Mogam area of handwara in north kashmir (representational photo)

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir, informed Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. He also said that all the three terrorists were Pakistanis.

Divulging details about the encounter, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Kashmir) Munir Khan said the operation started at midnight on specific information of terrorists hiding.

“It was a joint operation of CRPF, Police and Army. Terrorists who were hiding in a house, were asked to surrender but they kept firing.Three Pakistani LeT terrorists were killed, arms and ammunition were recovered,” Khan told news agency ANI.”Pakistan is trying hard to push as many militants as they can across the LoC and anytime snowfall will start, so, this is the time we should be very alert,” he added.

The development comes just two days after six Pakistani militants of the LeT, including the nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, were gunned down in Hajin area of Bandipora in an encounter in which an IAF Garud commando was also killed.

On September 21, The Indian Express had reported that Owaid alias Osama was the third member of Lakhvi’s family to join the LeT’s ranks and be part of its operations in Kashmir. His elder brother Musaib was killed in an encounter in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in January this year. In 2007, Lakhvi’s 20-year-old son Mohammad Qasim was killed in a gunbattle with the Army and J&K police.

In the first week of November, a nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar was killed in Aglar village along with another local militant, with forces recovering a US-made M4 rifle from the encounter site.

