Let Supreme Court monitor SIT probe, say Kalikho Pul’s wife and son

“I want justice. My husband Kalikho Pul has left behind a 60-page suicide note titled Mere Vichar. The note that has come out in media is an authentic one. I know his signature. Let all the people named in the note resign and let an independent investigation take place on the basis of his suicide note,” said Dangwimsai Pul, wife of former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, while talking to The Indian Express.

Kalikho Pul had allegedly committed suicide in Itanagar on August 9. As first reported by The Indian Express today, Chief Justice of India Justice J S Khehar passed an order late last night on her letter to him. The CJI has ordered an open court hearing and she is expected to attend tomorrow.

“I had given a petition on August 9 itself to the local police to file an FIR soon after my husband’s death. But Itanagar police ignored my petition. I want the help of the Supreme Court to begin the process of justice. I have demanded that the Supreme Court order the state police to get an FIR registered.”

“On August 8 (the day before Pul was found hanging in his official residence) everything was fine,” Dangwimsai Pul recalled. “He was to go to Guwahati, he left home in the afternoon and returned by 7.30 pm.”

Dangwimsai is the eldest of the three wives of Kalikho Pul. She says Pul has his dinner and watched TV with all three wives present.

“We don’t know when and how he went to the yoga room and hanged himself. The room is too big so we didn’t hear anything…When I woke up in morning, I saw him hanging from the fan.”

Talking about the note he left behind in which Pul purportedly alleges corruption by several public figures and names former and serving Supreme Court judges, Dangwimsai Pul claimed: “He was secretly preparing the note for a long time. He knew Hindi well. He gave many public speeches in Hindi so I have no doubt that he wrote it. I found the note in the yoga room where he had died. This note is authentic and I have attached it with my petition to the Chief Justice of India.”

One of the charges in the note is that relatives of two judges had, via some individuals, indicated that they wanted money from Pul in exchange for ensuring that President’s rule in Arunachal would not be declared illegal.

Said Kalikho Pul’s son Ojingso Pul: “We don’t trust the CBI. We want the Supreme Court to form an SIT and let investigation take place under SC supervision. The judges mentioned in the note by my father should not be on the SIT panel.”

When asked how will investigation proceed given that Kalikho Pul is no more, his wife said: “The evidence can be collected. We can’t give it in the media.”

In her petition dated February 17, to the CJI, Dangwimsai said: “You are aware that a suicide note is like a dying declaration and is treated very seriously as evidence.”