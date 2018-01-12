‘LeT operative took on fake name, was hiding in Kashmir’

Alleged LeT operative Bilal Ahmad Kawa. (Abhinav Saha) Alleged LeT operative Bilal Ahmad Kawa. (Abhinav Saha)

A day after he was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Bilal Ahmad Kawa, an alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative and an accused in the Red Fort terror attack, was sent to10-day police custody by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat. In their remand application, police told the court that Kawa was hiding in Kashmir under an “assumed, fabricated” identity until his cover was blown a few days ago. He was allegedly in touch with the mastermind of the terror attack, Mohammad Arif from Pakistan’s Abbottabad, police said.

Arif has been awarded a death sentence in the case. Police said a total of 19 persons were involved in the attack and that three are still on the run.

Police said during interrogation, Kawa said he had come to Delhi in search of a job as he ran out of money post demonetisation. A friend had assured him of a job in Okhla. He contacted one of his relatives living in Delhi and decided to move to the capital. He told police that he was going to change his name and identity, sources said. “After demonetisation, the money he used to get through hawala operatives stopped. So he started doing part-time jobs. As this wasn’t enough to support his wife and three children, he decided to look for a job in Delhi,” police sources said.

Following the attack, police said Kawa changed his name and moved locations three times in Jammu and Kashmir. He even sold his ancestral house in Srinagar’s Qutubuddin Pora and lived in rented accommodations.

