LeT militant escapes during joint operation

A Lashkar-e-TOiba commander gave police and Army the slip during a search-and-cordon operation in Hakripora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police, meanwhile, have found the bullet-ridden body of one Mohammad Yusuf Lone, 35, at Newa village. Police said that Lone was killed by militants, but his family members have denied militants’ involvement in his death.

A joint operation was launched in the village on Thursday night based on specific information about the presence of militants. However, militants managed to escape after a brief exchange of fire with security personnel during the search operation.

While police sources said that there was information about the presence of Lashkar operational commander Abu Dujana in the area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, Mohammad Aslam Choudhary, denied that Abu Dujana had escaped. “There was information about a militant group staying in the village that keeps moving around Kakapora, Lelhaar, Romshi Nallah, Rohimoo and other villages. We laid cordon around 8-10 houses in the village, but the militants managed to escape,” he said.

Choudhary said, “Lone was certainly killed by LeT militants and police are investigating the matter.’’ He was buried in Gudoora village amid slogans.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now