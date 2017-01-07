‘LeT man was plotting attacks in J&K, Delhi’

LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali

Pakistani national and LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali was on Friday chargesheeted by the NIA, which claimed to have established that he had been sent from Pakistan, was in touch with his handler in PoK, and had been planning to carry out subversive activities in India, including Delhi. The chargesheet was filed before District Judge Amar Nath here. NIA had registered a case against Ali, who was arrested on July 24 last year from north Kashmir’s border village Yahama.

According to the chargesheet, Bahadur Ali alias Saifulla Mansoor, a resident of Village Jia Bagga, Tehsil-Raiwind, Lahore, infiltrated into J&K by crossing the LoC with his associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda on the intervening night of June 12-13, 2016.

After crossing the LoC, the three walked for about seven days following grid references with the aid of GPS devices, provided to them by one Abu Haider at the Mandakuli ‘launching pad’ in Pakistan, the charge sheet said.

“A GPS device was recovered from the possession of Bahadur Ali… The data retrieved from GPS device contained the coordinates of the Mandakuli ‘launching pad’ of the LeT,” it added.

According to the charge sheet, investigation has established that Ali, a school dropout, was also provided a map sheet depicting parts of J&K and PoK. He was provided with grid references (GRs) that were later recovered from him. Ali plotted these GRs on the map sheet which was sent for examination to the Surveyor General of India at Dehradun which affirmed that the terrorist had plotted them correctly.

“This clearly establishes that Ali is well conversant with the use of the map sheet and that he has received training in the subject,” the chargesheet said.

NIA had also recovered a pocket diary from Ali which, the chargesheet says, contains names of several towns in J&K, besides Delhi.

“The inclusion of the names of these towns or cities in the diary indicates that he was tasked to carry out terror attacks at several places, including in Delhi,” the charge sheet said.

After he reached Kashmir, Alfa-3, Ali’s handler in PoK, told him that the LeT cadres had been successful in fuelling large scale agitation in Kashmir after Eid following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, the charge sheet said. “He instructed Bahadur Ali to mix with the protesters and throw grenades at the security forces in order to further fuel the agitation…,” it added.

NIA has slapped charges on Ali under IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, the Explosives Substances Act, Arms Act, the Foreigners Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.