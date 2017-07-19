Let law deal with justice, why the gundagardi, asks father of ex-BJP man

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

IN A small shanty in Katol, just over 50 km from Nagpur, Salim Shah’s family was bitter on Tuesday. A day after the former BJP minority cell member was released on bail, the 32-year-old’s family is still shaken, still to come to terms with the fact that a human being can be beaten up “so mercilessly” for carrying meat, instead of the “law taking its own course”. “He was beaten even after he fell unconscious. There were more than 300 onlookers but no one tried to save him. Thankfully the police intervened. Otherwise he would have met the same fate as many others in similar incidents elsewhere,” said brother Tasleem, 30, a daily wage labourer, indicating cases of mob lynching by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on suspicion of beef possession.

On Tuesday, as Salim stayed inside, refusing to meet people, his father Ismail, 60, said, “Both he (Salim) and the assailants were at fault. But shouldn’t the law be allowed to take its own course? What is this gundagardi (hooliganism) going on (in the name of cow protection)?” Assaulted by “gau rakshaks” on Wednesday for carrying meat that they suspected was beef, Salim was arrested on Saturday, under Maharashtra Preservation Animals (Amendment) Act for “possessing beef”, after test reports found that 15 kg meat he was carrying was beef.

On Sunday, he was remanded in police custody, and was released on bail on Monday. The assailants —Moreshwar Tandulkar, Ashwin Uikey, Jagdish Choudhary and Rameshwar Taiwade — were arrested for causing “grievous hurt” under Section 324 of IPC (maximum punishment up to three-year imprisonment). They are in magisterial custody. Tandulkar is Narkhed tehsil chief of a sociopolitical outfit called Prahar, headed by Bachchu Kadu, the Independent MLA from Achalpur (Amravati). Tasleem did not refute the “beef possession” charge. But, he added, “we never knew possessing and consuming it was violating the law. All we knew was slaughtering cow was banned by law, not possessing or consuming…”

Rukhsar Shah, Salim’s aunt, asked, “If cows are left to die uncared, dogs will feast on them. Will it not then be insult to cows? If cow is mother, why aren’t they giving her a proper antim sanskar (last rites) – like they give their mothers? Many of our Hindu brothers also eat beef but only Muslims are singled out.” Tasleem said his brother joined the BJP seven or eight years ago —the party subsequently sacked him – and was general secretary of its minority cell for Katol until a couple of years ago. “He was involved in all party programmes and poll campaigns,” he added. Critical of the local media for reporting that Salim was in the business of selling beef, Rukhsar said, “He had only procured it from Amner village for a programme at a aargah here.”

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur rural) Shailesh Balkawde said, “For now, it seems to be a one-off instance of offence by Salim, but we are verifying if he was into it (beef business) on a regular basis. The fact that he had packed 15 kg meat in packets of different weights was a little abnormal. We are tracing the supplier, who is absconding. His interrogation could reveal whether Salim was a regular customer.” Balkawde also said that the police have not found out about any programme at the dargah.

