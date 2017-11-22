Let Censor Board do its job: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Padmavati row

A protest against Padmavati in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. AP A protest against Padmavati in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. AP

Regarding the controversy over the release of Padmavati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said that the CBFC has been established for a purpose and it should be allowed to do that job. “The CBFC has been formed for a purpose. Let it do its job,” Rathore said, responding to questions by reporters. Rathore is a Rajput minister from Rajasthan in the Narendra Modi’s government. This is his first comment on the Padmavati issue, which erupted after some Rajput groups objected to the film and demanded changes to it, a step supported by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje among other BJP leaders.

Padmavati is yet to get a certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). An application sent by the producers was returned last week as it was apparently incomplete. CBFC sources had said that once the producers resubmit the application, it will again be scrutinised and the movie will come up for screening and certification as part of the queue.

Watch film before opposing: Birender

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, Union minister Birender Singh said that those opposing Padmavati should see the film first and then demand cuts if anything objectionable is found.

“My opinion is very clear. Some of the historic facts may not be in consonance with our thinking… Those who are opposing should first see the movie. If they find something which hurts them, (they can ask the producers to) remove those (parts),” Singh said. He said the history of our country should be explored more in a realistic way.

“And these movies are of course based on history. And I know certain directors, they take a lot of pain to study all angles of history. But popular sentiments should also be respected,” the steel minister said. Historical facts are important and they should be analysed in the ‘right perspective’,” he said.

“Any sane man should think of what is the best logic, whether what we are agitating (against) deserves that kind of approach or let (us) see first what is the movie (about),” he added.

