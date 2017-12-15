Let buyer come to court, says Delhi HC after Vishal Yadav seeks parole to sell off property

Vikas Yadav (left) and Nitish Katara (right) Vikas Yadav (left) and Nitish Katara (right)

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Vishal Yadav, serving life term in the Nitish Katara murder case, to bring before it the proposed buyer of his property after he sought a three-month parole to carry out the transaction to arrange funds for his family. Delhi police’s Additional Standing Counsel Rajesh Mahajan opposed the convict’s plea on the grounds that there is a threat to the life of the victim’s mother Neelam Katara and also to the lone witness in the case.

Taking note of this, the court said that it would like to hear Neelam Katara and also witness Ajay Katara. Justice Najmi Waziri sought appearance of the buyer of Vishal Yadav’s property after he sought parole to sell it to arrange funds for his family and for his daughter’s education. The judge observed that as far as the convict’s grounds of parole to arrange money for family is concerned, he can be allowed to go in custody for that purpose, but before that the buyer has to come to the court.

The court has fixed the matter for January 15 next year. Senior advocate Puneet Mittal, appearing for Vishal, said his client was in custody and could not challenge the December 2014 order of the high court by which his appeal was dismissed in the murder case.

He sought a three-month parole to engage a lawyer and make other arrangements to exercise his legal and constitutional rights. He has claimed there was no one else to look after his daughter, studying in class 10, for her education and that he has to dispose of his property in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali to arrange funds for her studies and his litigation.

“Vishal also wished to meet his grandmother who was in an advanced stage of life,” the plea said. On August 29, the Supreme Court had dismissed his plea seeking review of its verdict sending him to prison for 25 years. The apex court had also awarded a 25-year jail term to his cousin Vikas Yadav and 20 years in prison for third convict Sukhdev Pehalwan in the case.

The top court had earlier dismissed the appeals against their conviction in the case of kidnapping of Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 before killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas Yadav.

Bharti is the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav who is in jail in connection with a murder case. Katara was murdered as Vishal and Vikas Yadav did not approve of the victim’s affair with Bharti because they belonged to different castes, the lower court had said in its verdict.

