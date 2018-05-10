Rare photos, lesser known facts about India’s first war of Independence on its 161st anniversary

The rebellion of 1857, also known as India’s first war of Independence, began on May 10, 1857. In this 1857 revolt, Indian sepoys rose up against the might of the British officers of the East India company. The British forces, however, emerged victorious and Delhi fell into their hands on September 14, 1857 after a four-month long battle.
On March 29, 1857, sepoy Mangal Pandey fired at a British officer and his comrades refused to arrest him. This led to his court-martial and he was ultimately hanged to death. This was the precursor to what came to be known as India’s first war of Independence on May 10, 1857.
After the outbreak of the mutiny, the rebels reached Delhi and Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar was declared the Emperor of Hindustan. Bahadur Shah Zafar was, however, imprisoned and was later brought back as a prsioner to Shahjanabad. The Walled City of Shahjanabad was not the same anymore and only those who were assured of their safety continued to stay.
The Mughal ruler was then exiled to Rangoon after a trial against him for sedition against his own empire. Many of the royal prince and princesses lost their lives either while trying to escape or died in poverty.
Begum Hazrat Mahal, wife of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, rebelled against the East India Company and almost suceeded in possibly the longest battle of the first war of Independence. She had the biggest army that fought the Britishers in 1857.
The revolt of 1857 was not a sudden occurrence but was fed by the collective resentment against the British rule.
This revolt was also a remarkable event in Indian history because it united the Hindus and Muslims as they fought together for a common cause.
The rebels did not have enough finance to buy advanced weapons whereas the Britishers had all the means.
