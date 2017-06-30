Less than ten lakh farmers to benefit from loan waiver: Maharashtra Congress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday claimed that less than ten lakh farmers will benefit by the loan waiver announced by state government. “Three-fourth of farmers (75 per cent) in the state will not benefit by the scheme,” state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told reporters at Mumbai. He also claimed that the decision will not cost the state exchequer more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Loans taken by farmers from April 1, 2012 to June 30, 2016 will be waived, so those who took loans between 2008–after the UPA government announced loan waiver — and April 2012 will not benefit, nor will those who took loans after June 2016, he said.

Alleging that state government had fudged the figures or passed off old statistics as the latest one, Sawant said of the total farm loan dues of Rs 34,000 crore, Rs 10,000 crore loans of 10 lakh farmers have been restructured, and only those who have defaulted on repayment will benefit from loan waiver.

Forty lakh farmers will not become debt-free (as claimed by the BJP-led state government), but the number will be far smaller, and this is only a Rs 7,000-8000 crore scheme against Rs 34,000 crore scheme as claimed by the government, Sawant said.

