Less ceasefire violation after surgical strike, claims govt

September to December is winter in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration attempts have been seen to decrease at this time because snow blocks the passes and roads in border areas. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib masoodi/Representational)

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and casualties on the Indian side of the Line of Control and the international border dipped after last year’s surgical strikes, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said that three months before the September 29 surgical strikes, there were 110 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 34 security personnel and seven civilians were killed.

In three months after the surgical strikes, 87 terror incidents in the state were reported in which 19 security personnel and six civilians were killed, he said in a written reply. September to December is winter in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration attempts have been seen to decrease at this time because snow blocks the passes and roads in border areas.

The surgical strikes were carried out by the Army after the terror attack in Uri. The government had said during the strikes that many terror launch pads were destroyed and several militants killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “The government has continuously encouraged to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy,” Ahir said.

