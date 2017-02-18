Leopard that ventured into Palwal released into the wild after 12 hours

The leopard was spotted in a park in Krishna Colony around 7 am on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo) The leopard was spotted in a park in Krishna Colony around 7 am on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo)

The “three to four-year-old male” leopard that ventured into Palwal’s Krishna Colony Thursday morning was released into the wild on Friday, forest department officials said. “The animal was kept under observation for 12 hours and it was found to be perfectly healthy,” M D Sinha, Conservator of Forest (Gurgaon Circle), said. He did not divulge the exact location where the animal was set free.

The leopard was spotted in a park in Krishna Colony a little before 7 am on Thursday. It was tranquillised and rescued at 1.30 pm with the help of teams from Palwal, Faridabad and Gurgaon. A forest department official was injured during the rescue efforts after the animal grew frightened and attacked him.

Officials said the animal’s presence in the colony remains a “mystery”. “From the spots on the animal’s body, it appears to be a member of a variety usually found in the Shivaliks and not the Aravallis. It is a mystery how it managed to reach Palwal. The animal may have jumped into a truck while loading or unloading… We are quite happy with the success of the operation,” Sinha said.