Leopard dies of old age at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Radha, one of the oldest captive leopards at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), died late Saturday night. The 17-year-old feline had been suffering from complete hind limb paresis and was undergoing treatment, said officials, adding her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last at 11.30 pm.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, a veterinary officer who treated Radha, said her old age had brought several problems mainly related to mobility. “She (Radha) had been undergoing treatment for about three weeks… she had been showing uncoordinated walking due to old age. Since the last 15 days, she was unable to walk due to complete hind limb paresis,” the doctor said.

Paresis is a condition where there is weakness of voluntary movement, or partial loss of voluntary movement or impaired movement. The average lifespan of a leopard is 12 to 14 years.

According to foresters, there are currently 15 leopards — eight female and seven male — at SGNP’s leopard rescue centre. Four of them are aged 14 to 16 years, including Radha. Radha’s death comes a few months after SGNP’s oldest captive leopard Krishna passed away on January 30 earlier this year.

Forest officials said Radha was brought to SGNP from Kolhapur in 2004 after being trapped as an adult leopard, then only four years old. Pathologists from the Bombay Veterinary College have been informed about the leopard’s death and the post-mortem is to be conducted on Monday. “Prima facie it appears Radha died of old age,” Dr Pethe said.

