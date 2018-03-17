Leopard found dead in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

The dead leopard was disposed of after necessary formalities. (Express Photo/Representational) The dead leopard was disposed of after necessary formalities. (Express Photo/Representational)

A four-year-old leopard was found dead in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the second such incident this week, a wildlife official said today. The leopard’s carcass was recovered from a roadside at Simbal-Choa and the animal apparently died after being hit by a speedy vehicle while crossing the road yesterday, Wildlife warden, Jammu, Amit Sharma said.

He said the dead leopard was disposed of after necessary formalities. Earlier this week, about a seven-year-old leopard was found dead with bullet and pellet injuries in Chenab river near Damtop area of the district. Sharma said a front limb of the big cat was missing and the investigations are going on to bring the culprits to book.

An FIR has already been lodged and the experts of forensic laboratory have taken the samples from the carcass.

