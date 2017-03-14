Leopard captured in Doda, fifth such catch in district this year

A leopard that had strayed close to residential areas Bhagwah area in Doda was captured on Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir wildlife authorities in what was their fifth such catch in the district this year. A team of the wildlife department captured the wild animal at Bhopa Pul locality in Bhagwah tehsil of the Doda district on Tuesday, officials said. “We received several complaints from the local residents about the presence of a leopard. The animal was reportedly on prowl in Bhagwah area since the last 15 days and had attacked cattle. It was trapped in a cage on early Tuesday morning,” said Wild Life Warden, Kishtwar division, Pankaj. The captured animal would be transported to Kishtwar, from where it will be sent to Manda Zoo in Jammu, the warden added.

After the recent heavy snowfall in higher reaches of district Doda, wild animals, especially leopards have been entering several human habitats areas, triggering fear among the villagers. State wildlife department has captured 5 leopards in District Doda since January this year. Apart from these, a Young leopard was found dead in village Dudwara in Changa area of Bhalessa, around a month back.

