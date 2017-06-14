Watch: Leopard barges into girls hostel in Mumbai, attacks dog

The leopard attacked the dog on the stairs of girls hostel Bombay Veterinary college. (For representation only) The leopard attacked the dog on the stairs of girls hostel Bombay Veterinary college. (For representation only)

A leopard was caught on CCTV barging into a Bombay Veterinary college girls hostel and attacked a dog on early Friday morning as reported by ANI. The footage shows the leopard pouncing on a dog on the steps of the hostel. The dog is pinned down by the leopard, but he later leaves the dog and runs away. The girls hostel is in the neighborhood of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Reportedly, a lot of stray animals are usually seen roaming near the campus.

This isn’t the first time that leopard attacks have taken place in Aarey Milk colony. In the month of May, a woman had saved her three-year-old baby from the claws of a leopard. A similar incident had occurred in Khadakpada sometime back. A study undertaken by the SGNP in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) from December 2014 to April 2015 found 35 free-roaming leopards across a 140 sq km area, including places outside SGNP, Nagla forest block across Vasai Creek and Aarey Milk Colony.

The forest department has taken a notice of these repeated leopard attacks. In order to ensure safety of those residing in the nearby areas, awareness drives are being conducted by the department.

#WATCH: Leopard barges into the premises of Mumbai’s Bombay Veterinary College, attacks dog. (CCTV) (June 9) pic.twitter.com/BY6xUVLIq9 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

