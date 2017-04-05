Leopard attacks in Amreli: Boy succumbs, two men injured

Forest officers said that deceased Roshan Katiya had gone out with his parents to fetch water on Friday night when the leopard attacked him. Forest officers said that deceased Roshan Katiya had gone out with his parents to fetch water on Friday night when the leopard attacked him.

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy, who was attacked by a leopard in Chotra village of Rajula taluka in Amreli district on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. In another incident, two more men were injured by a leopard,which strayed into a village in nearby Jafrabad taluka on Tuesday.

Forest officers said that deceased Roshan Katiya had gone out with his parents to fetch water on Friday night when the leopard attacked him. “The family hails from Madhya Pradesh and works as labourers on the agricultural farm of one Dhiru Radadiya in Chotra village. The boy’s parents had gone out to fetch drinking water on Friday night. The boy also followed them. All of a sudden, a leopard emerged from the farm and grabbed the boy by his head. However, his mother hit the carnivore with (the) bucket, she was carrying, and managed to scare away the animal,” an officer of Rajula forest range in Amreli said.

After primary treatment at Rajula, the boy was referred to Mahuva in Bhavnagar district from where he was shifted to Ahmedabad. However, he succumbed to his head injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday. Forest officers said the process of paying compensation to Roshan’s family would be initiated soon. In another incident, a leopard strayed into the residential area of Lor village in Jafrabad taluka and attacked two men. Nageshri police said that the leopard entered into the houses and injured Kalubhai and Mangabhai. They have been taken to Mahuva town for treatment. Forest officers later tranquilised the leopard and shifted it to an animal care centre in Jasadhar.

