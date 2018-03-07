LIVE UPDATES: Following vandalism of Lenin, Periyar, Mookerjee statues, Centre asks states to prevent such incidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. He has express “strong disapproval” at the recent incidents of vandalism reported from different parts of the country. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. He has express “strong disapproval” at the recent incidents of vandalism reported from different parts of the country. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues in several parts of the country. In a statement, the Home Ministry said the Prime Minister spoke to Rajnath Singh and expressed “strong disapproval” over the incidents. The Home Ministry has asked states to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents. These incidents of vandalism began on Monday when BJP workers in Tripura razed a statue of Lenin in celebration of their Assembly election victory.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, a day after two men were detained in Vellore for allegedly vandalising a Periyar statue. Petrol bombs were hurled at a BJP office this morning by miscreants in Coimbatore; no injuries were reported. An incident was also reported from Triplicane, near Chennai, where a group stopped people and forced them to remove or cut their sacred threads, while raising slogans hailing Periyar.

In Kolkata, six people were arrested this morning after a bust of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found ‘blackened’ in the south of the city.

Follow LIVE UPDATES

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd