LIVE UPDATES: Following vandalism of Lenin, Periyar, Mookerjee statues, Centre asks states to prevent such incidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues in several parts of the country. In a statement, the Home Ministry said the Prime Minister spoke to Rajnath Singh and expressed “strong disapproval” over the incidents. The Home Ministry has asked states to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents. These incidents of vandalism began on Monday when BJP workers in Tripura razed a statue of Lenin in celebration of their Assembly election victory.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, a day after two men were detained in Vellore for allegedly vandalising a Periyar statue. Petrol bombs were hurled at a BJP office this morning by miscreants in Coimbatore; no injuries were reported. An incident was also reported from Triplicane, near Chennai, where a group stopped people and forced them to remove or cut their sacred threads, while raising slogans hailing Periyar.
In Kolkata, six people were arrested this morning after a bust of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found ‘blackened’ in the south of the city.
According to news agency ANI, a PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court over BJP leader H Raja's Facebook post. Advocate Surya Prakasam's plea is likely to be heard this afternoon. In his post yesterday, Raja had said, "Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic E V Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down." The post was later deleted.
Sidharth Nath Singh, West Bengal BJP in-charge, says, "Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. He is son of West Bengal. Those guilty should be arrested immediately. CM Mamata Banerjee should punish those who vandalised his statue. We strongly condemn this incident."
State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, meanwhile, says, "One incident of vandalism cannot be replied with another similar incident, we condemn both. We have arrested six people and we will repair it," reports ANI.
Tamil Nadu state president Tamilisai Soundararajan says the person involved in damaging the Periyar statue has been removed from the BJP's primary membership. 'Our party never accepts such activities,' she says.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the incidents of vandalism, and said stern action will be taken against those found guilty. BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter this morning calling the incidents "extremely unfortunate." Saying that the BJP did not support the bringing down of statues, he added that those involved with destroying any statue will face "severe action" from the party.
In Kolkata, a bust of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged and blackened this morning. The police has arrested six people in connection with the incident. The accused used a hammer and a chisel to damage parts of the bust before blackened it.
(Express Photos/Partha Paul)
Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday sparked controversy by saying statues of Dravidian icon E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, 'will be brought down.' Taking to Facebook, Raja had said, 'Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic E V Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down.' After attracting criticism from several political leaders, he deleted the post.
Hours after Raja's post, two men were held for allegedly vandalising a Periyar statue in Vellore. Muthuraman, a BJP worker, and Francis, from the Communist party, were reportedly arrested in an inebriated state.
In the last three days, incidents of vandalism have been reported from different parts of the country. On Monday, a statue of Communist leader Lenin was razed in the heart of Belonia town in Tripura. The next day, a Periyar statue was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. This morning, a bust of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found blackened in Kolkata. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news and updates.