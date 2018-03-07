Periyar statue vandalised: BJP’s H Raja apologises for remark, deletes provocative FB post, blames admin

BJP leader H Raja on Wednesday apologised for his controversial remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday threatening to “bring down” statues of Dravidian icon E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’, even as he questioned the relevance of the erstwhile Communist leader Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov ‘Lenin’ in India. In an apology shared on his Facebook page today, the BJP leader blamed one of the administrators of his social media page for the controversial post, which was later deleted.
Hours after the BJP leader’s Facebook post was published on Tuesday, two men were held in Vellore for allegedly vandalising a Periyar statue. Police said the arrested men, Muthuraman and Francis, were in an inebriated state. While Muthuraman is a BJP worker, his friend Francis belongs to a Communist party. READ: Hours after BJP leader H Raja’s post, Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu
Muthuraman has been removed from the BJP’s primary membership, a statement issued by state party chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the leader had said on Facebook “Who is Lenin? What is his relevance in India? Why is India connected to Communism? Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic E V Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down.” The post was accompanied by a video of BJP supporters vandalising a statue of Communist leader Lenin in Tripura after the party managed to form an alliance with the IPFT. READ FULL STORY: Tripura BJP workers, supporters bulldoze Lenin statue amid cries of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’
His remarks invited strong criticism from different political groups and he later deleted the post. Periyar, founder of the Dravida Kazhagam party who had also led the self-respect movement, is revered in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of political affiliations.
Reacting to Raja’s statement, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded his arrest.
“Nobody has the right to touch Periyar’s statue. He (Raja) has been doing this for a long time to incite violence. He should be arrested under Goondas Act and put behind bars,” Stalin said.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 12:08 pmHow nice to see the Barbarian Jihadi coward retreat in shame! Spineless Hindutva terrorist.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 12:01 pmThe Hindutva criminals are leading India to a civil war. It is a planned strategy by the RSS/BJP rulers. Raising such emotive issues attention will be diverted from the misrule. They have not solved the critical problems like poverty, unemployment, corruption, violence against women-Dalits-minorities, loot and price-rise but they can polarize the society.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:45 amIt is high time that BJP should restrain this moron Raaja who is trying to create situation his bosses created in north to come to power they incited violence in mandir masjid issue the same yardstick here BJP trying with this Raaja its big mistake, here newton's third law never fails, the reactions will be very hot to handle even if amit shah comes here to fight with raaja we know how to tackle this people. i request BJP to try this formula elsewhere here it will not work, if u threaten us then you can reap very rich harvest. Everything has a limit. If you want tocome to power try to work with people for people dont divide and rule people.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:37 amWhat was deep in Heart was revealed by the Creator.BJP/RSS are well know back stabbers. Do not forget they represent the Arya race, the Swarnas controlling all seats of power. They had used the vast majority of Low castes Dravidians to toil for them like filthy animals and then discard them. Same is happening today, but we OBCS,Dalits, Tribals, SC/ST are either unaware or allowing ourselves to get fooled. Remember the Manthan, remember how you were betrayed by so called Dewas.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:21 amH Raja should not blame anyone for his mistakes. It is good he has apologized. Many times people talk without thinking, which leads to controversy. No one should say we will give RS 15 lakhs to the people,if elected,and once elected they forget what they promised.Reply
