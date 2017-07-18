Leh-Delhi cycling expedition to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

An 1,100-km trans-Himalayan cycling expedition of the Army is currently underway to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, officials said on Tuesday. The expedition, which began on July 11 from Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, will conclude in Delhi on July 26. “Covering a distance of 1,100 kms, the team will not only show its stoutheartedness, but also reach out to the veterans and fellow countrymen. Along the way, it will spread the message of peace, solidarity, oneness and the indomitable spirit and valour of the heroes of the Kargil War,” said an Army official.

The 15-member expedition team belongs to the Army’s ‘Forever in Ops’ division. The expedition will commemorate the glorious victory of the Indian Army against all odds in the crucial war in 1999.

The cyclists will meander through the majestic terrain of the Rohtang Pass, the kaleidoscopic Himalayan landscapes, the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, to the plains of northern India.

