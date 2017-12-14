Legislators draw attention to neglect of Vidarbha’s farmers

Congress MLA Vijay Waddettiwar said, “The pace of development in Vidarbha needs to be expedited to provide relief to farmers.” (Representational Image) Congress MLA Vijay Waddettiwar said, “The pace of development in Vidarbha needs to be expedited to provide relief to farmers.” (Representational Image)

The loan waiver debate mooted by ruling BJP in the legislature saw members across party lines voicing concern about discrimination against Vidarbha in the last 57 years, and pressing for steps to tackle the backlog. MLAs representing Vidarbha across party lines made the issue of cotton growers a common cause. BJP MLA Anil Bonde initiated the debate on the loan waiver highlighting six decades of neglect of Vidarbha and Marathwada farmers during the Congress and NCP regime.

“The farmers in Vidarbha got secondary treatment during Congress and NCP government. A Vidarbha farmer having six acres of land was denied loan waiver of Rs 50,000. But a farmer with land holding of 2.5 acres got loan waiver of Rs 5 lakh in western Maharashtra,” he said.

Congress MLA Vijay Waddettiwar said, “The pace of development in Vidarbha needs to be expedited to provide relief to farmers.” Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar demanded Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for cotton and soybean farmers and Rs 10,000 per acre for paddy cultivators.

According to Pawar, “The loan waiver is not a solution to agrarian crisis. The government should provide better minimum support price to all crops.” Former Congress chief minister Prithviraj Chavan reiterated his demand for a probe into financial mismanagement by banks in loan accounts of farmers. He said, “I have written to the RBI Governor to look into ghost accounts and urged the government to fix responsibility on lapses in the IT department.”

Chavan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s higher income to farmers and double production was a myth, as to attain such ambitious targets Maharashtra will have to sustain an agriculture growth rate of 14.5 per cent. No state has ever attained such a growth rate, he said.

He also cautioned against whipping up regional sentiments. “The Congress and NCP was in favour of removing backlog of Vidarbha. But it does not mean western Maharashtra concerns should be overlooked,” he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav said the ambitious projects planned for agriculture and industrial growth should translate into reality.

In the legislative Council, the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and NCP engaged in a verbal dual on loan waiver proposal leading to adjournment for the day. Opposition leader in the council Dhananjay Munde demanded that the motion on loan waiver be considered first and all other business be set aside. The chief minister will reply to a joint proposal on loan waiver in both the Assembly and the Council on Thursday.

