Thursday, April 19, 2018
Legislative Council election: All 13 elected unopposed in UP

With this, Samajwadi Party remains the largest party in the Council with 55 members

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: April 20, 2018 12:55:26 am
uttar pradesh, legislative council election, up legislative election, bsp, bjp, indian express Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files)
All 13 candidates that filed their nominations to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Thursday. Ten BJP candidates, one each from Apna Dal, BSP and Samajwadi Party were elected to the upper house of the state legislature. With this, Samajwadi Party remains the largest party in the Council with 55 members. BJP gained eight seats to tally in at 21, while the BSP has lost one of its nine seats. In the total strength of 100 members in the council, Congress has two and others include those nominated and elected in various categories. Among the outgoing MLCs is also SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who chose not to be nominated. He is expected to fight the Lok Sabha elections next year.

