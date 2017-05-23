Legislative Council: CM Yogi Adityanath takes on former CM

THE LEGISLATIVE Council on Monday saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav taking on each other while replying to Governor Ram Naik’s address to the joint sitting of the both Houses of the Assembly last week. Speaking at a common platform for the first time, while Adityanath accused the SP regime of financial anomalies and dividing the society in the name of caste and faith, Akhilesh targeted various decisions taken by the BJP government. Adityanath claimed his government of two months is weighing heavy on the entire SP regime and was being asked to submit a report card on its works, as if it has been in power for 100 years.

Claiming that scrapping of 15 holidays after great personalities would generate a revenue of Rs 50,000 crore, the CM alleged that the SP government had divided such people on caste lines. “Instead of trying to get cheap publicity, it was better to cancel the holidays and hold programmes on these great personalities,” he said, adding that his government “does not create votebank”, those who have done so have invited misery.

On being criticised by SP over naming the government’s anti-eve-teasing unit the anti-Romeo squad, Adityanath said: “If work appears to be good, then only work should be seen.. the name should be ignored. The name Romeo was given to make the project popular and the squads would be made more effective in the coming days.”

“UP has been defamed. To improve its image, strong steps are being taken,” he added while highlighting decisions like shutting down illegal slaughterhouses and setting up anti-land mafia task forces. Various types of mafias have emerged, who directly or indirectly enjoyed shelter of past government, he alleged.

Taking a dig on Akhilesh, Adityanath said the SP regime had given school students uniforms similar to that of Home Guards. He added that from now on, student union elections would be held as per Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. “The elections should be completed within a week with candidates being the given opportunity to address those who would elect them,” he said.

He went on to express surprise over the existing excise policy, under which the Akhilesh government had issued licences to liquor shops in advance till 2018 and also allowed such shops to come up within 500 m area of schools, religious places and residential colonies. His government will soon introduce a new liquor policy, which will double revenue and also follow norms,” he added.

Maintaining that there is a need to do away with the “mentality of inaugurations”, Adityanath said: “The previous government had inaugurated Lucknow Metro but the project is still incomplete. Trains were not assembled completely and it has not received the safety commission report yet.”

Describing the law and order situation as a challenge, he blamed the past governments for “giving shelter to criminals, politicising criminals and criminalising politics” and also leading the state to riots by indulging in appeasement politics while implementing government schemes.

On the Gomti riverfront project, Adityanath said: “A project was planned with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore but it increased to Rs 660 crore… it is lying incomplete even after spending Rs 1,437 crore… The money is neither mine nor of Akhileshji. It is public money and no one has the right to do this kind of anarchy and financial indiscipline. It will be better if accountability is fixed by the House.”

In reply, Akhilesh first took on Adityanath over his remark on schools uniforms. “Home Guards too do work of bravery and the BSF too has khaki uniform… My children also wear khaki uniform. Students of Lucknow’s best schools wear khaki-coloured uniform. Hence, do not say that we gave poor dress,” he said.

On inauguration, Akhilesh claimed that his government had inaugurated only the trial of Lucknow Metro project.

Referring to Adityanath’s remark in the Lok Sabha after taking oath as the CM that he was a year older to Akhilesh and a year younger to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the SP president said: “Anubhav mein hum bahut aagey hain (I am much ahead in experience).”

On state government announcing a new excise policy, Akhilesh said the number of liquor consumers increases every year. “Excise is a good department and this thing (liquor) makes person forget his problems,” he added. On anti-Romeo sqauds, Akhilesh said Romeo, who was a good person and a dedicated lover, has been defamed.

Referring to allegations of his native village Saifai that has seen significant development during his rule, Akhilesh suggested that the CM should sanction projects for Gorakhpur within a month “so that at least Gorakhpur appears like the district of the CM”. He again asked Adityanath to develop villages like Saifai in the constituency of every legislator.

On Mathura’s Jawahar Bagh, where two policemen and 27 others were killed in clash between enchroachers and the police, Akhilesh claimed while his government did not want the land to be under illegal occupation but the “people there stayed like sadhus”. He had asked officials to reach Jawahar Bagh fully prepared to get the land vacated peacefully, he claimed. “The officers died because of administrative fault,” he added.

