Assembly bye-elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voters begin casting votes

While the Akali Dal is hoping to retain the seat banking on Ajit Singh Kohar's legacy, the Congress too has gone all out to wrest it from the SAD in Punjab's Shahpur.

Assembly By Election 2018 Live Updates: The Legislative Assembly bypolls in Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) Ampati (Meghalaya) Chengannur (Kerala) Jokihat (Bihar) Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand) Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) and RR Nagar (Karnataka) are being held today and the election results will be declared on May 31.

The bypoll in Maharashtra’s Kadegaon is necessitated because of of the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwakeet Kadam is the lone candidate for this bypoll, as BJP withdrew their candidate Sangramsinh Deshmukh.

The elections in Kerala’s Chengannur are being held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.