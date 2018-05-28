Assembly bye-elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voters begin casting votes

Follow Us:
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 8:02:02 am
Assembly By Election 2018 Live Updates: The Legislative Assembly bypolls in Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) Ampati (Meghalaya) Chengannur (Kerala) Jokihat (Bihar) Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand) Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) and RR Nagar (Karnataka) are being held today and the election results will be declared on May 31.

The bypoll in Maharashtra’s Kadegaon is necessitated because of of the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwakeet Kadam is the lone candidate for this bypoll, as BJP withdrew their candidate Sangramsinh Deshmukh.

ALSO READ | Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP faces litmus test, polling underway

The elections in Kerala’s Chengannur are being held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.

 

    07:44 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Chengannur: LDF candidate Saji Cherian arrives at poll booth to cast his vote

    Chengannur assembly by-poll: Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Saji Cherian arrives at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI)

    07:39 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Voting underway in Karnataka's RR Nagar bypoll

    Voting underway for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat, visuals from polling booth number 124. (Photo: ANI)

    07:31 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Voting begins in Kerala's Chengannur

    People form queue in Kozhuvalloor village as voting for Chengannur assembly by-poll begins in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

    07:25 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Voters begin flocking to poll booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala

    People standing in queues outside voting booth number 32 in South 24 Parganas' Maheshtala. (Photo: ANI)

    Assembly bye-elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voters begin flocking to poll booths The elections in Kerala's Chengannur are being held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January.

