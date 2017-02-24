Legal fraternity should be aware of new jurisprudence trends: SC judge

(Illustration by C R Sasikumar) (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

Commercial courts, competition laws and cyber laws are some of the “emerging trends” in jurisprudence, Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur said on Friday and called upon the legal fraternity to be aware of them. “These issues are being discussed and debated but they have not yet crystallised into some kind of jurisprudence in the country. We need to look at these issues carefully,” Justice Lokur said, inaugurating a two-day international workshop on Intellectual Property, Commercial and Emerging Laws in Amaravati.

“All of us are affected by intellectual property rights (IPRs). These are issues that are dear to all of us. These rights are all over. It’s just about everything that we are dealing with on a day-to-day basis that is a subject matter of IPR,” he noted.

Watch what else is making news

“One of the areas that is being actively looked at in India in ease of doing business is the efficacy of commercial courts. I was told commercial courts have been started at a very large number of places but a study of these courts is being done in Delhi and Mumbai only. “There is no reason why other states or cities should be excluded from this study,” Justice Lokur said.

On judicial reforms, the apex court judge said they could be brought about only if there was cooperation from the Bar. “There are discussions on emerging trends. It’s only then that reforms can be brought about; only when everybody is aware of what are the emerging trends, what are the laws and how are the laws to be interpreted.