Legal community plays vital role in shaping reforms, says former Law Commission chairman

The legal community plays a significant role in shaping some of the foremost reforms that transpire in the country, former Law Commission chairman Justice AP Shah said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Bar Association of India (BAI) to celebrate Lawyers of India Day. “India’s legal community plays a very significant role in shaping the foremost reforms that transpire in the country. The BAI has been instrumental in taking forward several regional and bilateral initiatives, which are important to take the trade and economic objectives of the nation forward,” Justice Shah said.

“I am extremely delighted on being here today and would like to congratulate the Bar Association on celebrating the second anniversary of ‘Lawyers of India Day’ and the awardees for their immense contribution to the profession,” the former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court said.

The event, which coincided with the birth anniversary of country’s first president Rajendra Prasad, was attended by Attorney General K K Venugopal, senior advocate Fali S Nariman and BAI president Lalit Bhasin. Acknowledging the contributions of BAI, Venugopal said, “It is a brilliant endeavour on part of the prestigious organisation (BAI) to bring to focus the role of legal profession as in the past and in the future.”

