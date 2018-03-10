CPM-led Left withdraws from Charilam election due to violence in Tripura

The polling in 19-Charilam (ST) Assembly seat was deferred to March 12 following the death of CPI (M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma due to cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11. The polling in 19-Charilam (ST) Assembly seat was deferred to March 12 following the death of CPI (M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma due to cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.

The CPM on Saturday decided to withdraw from the election in Charilam assembly constituency in Tripura in the wake of the ongoing violence allegedly by the ruling BJP.

The polling in 19-Charilam (ST) Assembly seat was deferred to March 12 following the death of CPM candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma due to cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.

CPM spokesperson Gautam Das said the party’s decision came following a state committee meeting, even as general secretary Sitaram Yechury arrived in Tripura to visit the areas affected by the post poll violence.

The BJP’s candidate for Charilam assembly constituency is the newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Debbarman. Debbarman, a member of Tripura’s royal family, is the saffron party’s main tribal face as most other tribal MLAs of the BJP-IPFT alliance belong to IPFT. The CPI(M)’s candidate was Palash Debbarma.

CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar today wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and informed him of the party’s decision. “Since our appeal for the postponement of the election in 19 Charilam ST AC till the restoration of normalcy, has not been considered by the Election Commission of India, based on ground reality, the Tripura Left Front Committee in its meeting, which was held at 12 noon on 10th March 2018, has unanimously decided to withdraw the Left Front-sponsored CPI(M) candidate from this election,” Dhar said in his letter.

Dhar’s letter also reminded the EC about the party’s earlier memorandum which was submitted on March 8. “…we had categorically mentioned the names of 11 party offices of CPI (M) and RSP either ransacked, looted, occupied or set on fire,” he said.

“We also spoke about forcible occupation of two Tripura Motor Shramik Union offices in that constituency. In addition, the memorandum had a list of 58 names of CPI(M) and other Left party leaders, cadres and supporters whose houses were attacked, ransacked and looted. Nineteen Left leaders and cadres were reported to be physically assaulted in that Memorandum,” he said.

Dhar alleged that the situation has worsened in the constituency. “On March 8 last, at Madhya Brajapur, the straw stake of a CPM supporter was set on fire and the rubber plantations of two others were gutted. Another supporter’s rice mill was set on fire,” Dhar alleged.

“Our CPI(M) candidate is compelled to stay outside the constituency. He is unable to move around the constituency even with security cover,” he added in the letter.

Charilam is a tribal assembly constituency.

