Left Unity headed for JNUSU win, ABVP, BAPSA in close race for second

Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls — which continued till past midnight — showed the Left Unity panel heading for a win on all four seats, with ABVP and BAPSA locked in a close contest for second place. At the time of going to press, the Left Unity panel, comprising SFI, AISA and DSF, had a sizeable lead over its opponents, while the ABVP was second in three seats — President, Vice-President and General Secretary — but by a thin margin. BAPSA was in second place for the post of Joint Secretary. Of the 4,639 votes, 4,141 had been counted till midnight.

The Left Unity panel’s presidential candidate, Geeta Kumari, was leading with 1,335 votes. Intermittent announcements by the Election Committee from the old School of International Studies building were met with loud cheers and sloganeering by various organisations, which had gathered under a tent.

Left Unity panel and BAPSA activists were the most enthusiastic, beating drums and raising slogans. Slogans of “JNU laal hai, laal rahega” by the Left were met with “Jai Bhim, Hul Johar” by the BAPSA. Kumari was being trailed by Nidhi Tripathi of the ABVP with 893 votes, followed by Shabana Ali from BAPSA with 854 votes. On the other posts, the Left panel seemed to be leading with more comfortable margins. Simone Zoya Khan from the Left panel had polled 1,678 votes, followed by Durgesh Kumar from ABVP with 890 votes, for the post of Vice-President.

For general secretary, Duggirala Srikrishna from Left Unity had polled 1,866 votes, whereas Nikunj Makwana from ABVP had polled 827 votes.

On Joint Secretary, Shubanshu Singh from Left Unity panel had polled 1,577 votes, followed by Vinod Kumar from BAPSA with 807 votes. The ABVP, which was trailing on the second position for a long time, was pushed to the third position, before bouncing back towards the end. However, the AISF, which was banking on former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar’s popularity, did not seem to be doing well.

Aparajitha Raja, its presidential candidate and daughter of CPI leader D Raja, was trailing at fourth place with 389 votes, just ahead of Independent candidate Farooque Alam, who had 360 votes. Like last year, the NSUI seemed to be doing rather poorly, polling fewer seats than NOTA at the time of going to press.

In terms of councillors, of the total results declared, the Left Unity Panel won 13 seats — five out of five in the School of Languages, Literature & Cultural Studies, and four out of five seats in the School of International Studies and School of Social Sciences.

The ABVP won 10 seats, by tying up with Independent candidates in the science schools. The NSUI won two, and the newly-formed Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organisation (BASO), to which Umar Khalid belongs, had won one seat in the School of Social Sciences.

